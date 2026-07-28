Campers Use An Unexpected Trick To Remove Flying Bugs From A Tent

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There are a lot of positives to camping and spending the night outdoors. Bugs are not one of them, but they are a constant companion for campers, particularly in warmer weather. As a result, people often take steps to repel bugs from campsites. However, even the best efforts to keep bugs out of your tent while camping aren't always 100% effective. But there's one trick you might not have tried that helps avoid sharing your sleeping quarters with flies, mosquitoes, gnats, and other pesky insects. An effective and inexpensive way to remove flying bugs from a tent involves breaking out a lint roller.

Though more commonly associated with dusty jackets and pet fur-covered sofas, using a lint roller to remove insects from your tent has several advantages. For one, it's simple to do. Secondly, it is a safe alternative to filling the air with toxins from spraying or fogging your tent's interior. It is also cost effective, as even extra-sticky lint rollers are typically under $5 each and can last through several camping campaigns. Not to mention, lint rollers can be used for a variety of other tasks while camping, so they aren't taking up valuable space just for occasional bug removal. They also work equally well on both living and dead pests, even in tight corners and seams inside a tent.