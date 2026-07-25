Boomers Everywhere Used It Into The '70s — Now It's Forever Banned In The US

Mosquitoes have been an issue in North America since humans first set foot upon the continent. Throughout time, indigenous peoples used everything from sweet grass and alligator oil to bear grease in an effort to ward off these pesky bugs. By the middle of the last century, there at long last seemed to be an actual solution to the problem: Dichloro-diphenyl-trichloroethane, more commonly known as DDT, was found during WWII to be an extraordinarily effective insecticide. With the rise of postwar American prosperity, Boomers — and their parents — used DDT on farms, in cities, and in suburban neighborhoods until the early 1970s, when it was banned forever in the U.S.

The push for an affordable, highly effective way to kill mosquitoes began in the late 19th century, when we realized there are several dangerous types of mosquitoes that spread deadly diseases, including yellow fever, malaria, and later West Nile and Zika. From that point forward, finding an effective way to banish mosquitoes became paramount for public health. Although DDT had been developed in 1874, its insecticidal qualities were not fully understood until 1939. The timing was fortuitous, as soldiers were fighting, throughout World War II, in typhus- and malaria-riddled portions of the world.

In 1945 — the final year of the war — the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of DDT as an insecticide. Because it was so effective, it quickly became the go-to method for controlling mosquitoes at both the industrial and residential levels. DDT became so popular, so fast, that by the end of its first year of approved use more than 2 million pounds per month were being produced just in the United States. But, as with so many miracle cures, there was a dark side soon to be discovered.