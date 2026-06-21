Bees are considered beneficial insects — as efficient pollinators, they rank among the insects you shouldn't kill in your garden. Despite their role as garden helper, many of them also have the ability to inflict a painful sting. But some don't survive the ordeal. So if you get stung, not only are you left with burning, irritating welt, you also lose one of your pollinators. But, why do some bees die after stinging you? Turns out, it is a matter of anatomy.

For starters, bees only have stingers for defensive purposes, and not all bees can sting. Male bees, typically referred to as drones, are not equipped with stingers. Additionally, not every type of bee can sting, even if they have a stinger. There are actually more than 600 species of bees that are part of the stingless bee tribe. In fact, stingless bees were the predominant honey-making bees in all of North America before the sting-capable European honey bees arrived with colonists in the 1600s.

It is these European honey bees that famously die once they sting, making the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of their colony. The other bees that lose their life when they sting are Africanized honey bees — a variety of the same species — which were introduced in North America in the 1990s. The females of these types of honey bees suffer death after a single sting for the simple fact their stinger is designed to remain in their victim.