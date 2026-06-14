What Are Those Tiny Red Bugs On Concrete Called?

First off, these minuscule arachnids pose no threats to people or pets. The fear that they bite is likely because they can be easily confused with chiggers, some species of which do enjoy chomping on humans and other mammals. However, concrete mites — which are usually less than 2 millimeters long — are not known to bite and do not spread any diseases. Additionally, they will not feed on your home's foundation, your driveway or your patio. About the biggest detriment when it comes to concrete mites is the reddish-orange stain they leave on skin, clothing, or concrete when they're crushed. Watching where you sit is helpful here.

At this point you may be wondering why concrete mites are crawling across your slab if they don't feed on people, pets, or concrete. Simply put, they're trying to keep warm. Concrete mites live, breed, and lay eggs in soil and leaf debris. That is also where they hunt for insects and insect eggs, which is their preferred food. So you'll mostly witness them clustering on the patio on warm, sunny days. However, if you wish not to see them at all, clear leaf debris and consider an alternative to mulching fallen leaves into your yard. Avoiding excess moisture in leafy or weedy areas will also help make the yard less tempting for breeding.

While concrete mites primarily eat small arachnids, insects and insect eggs, they will also feed on pollen in their larval and adult stages. This is another reason that draws them to your concrete. They are particularly prominent in spring, which is when newly-hatched mites emerge. It's also when pollen covers almost any surface, including driveways and patios. That combination means these mites can score both warmth and nourishment in the same location.