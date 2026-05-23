A High-Tech Trend Is Ruining Fishing For Everyone & Far Too Many Anglers Have Taken The Bait

I have fished for over half a century now. Over 10 years of that time was spent as a fishing guide. I've also covered the sport as a writer and photographer for over three decades. During that time, I have certainly seen a number of fads and trends. However, the evolution of forward-facing sonar (FFS) and how fishermen are utilizing it is unlike anything else that has come along. In many ways, I feel this high-tech trend is ruining fishing. Even so, the number of anglers using it has grown exponentially in recent years.

Introduced by Garmin to non-commercial fishers in 2015, FFS provides real-time, moving underwater images of fish and structure, along with depth, direction, and other information via a computer console that can be set up anywhere on the boat. While the simple images may seem blurry and unintelligible at first glance, an experienced angler can identify species, size, direction, and more about every fish on the screen.

Various forms of electronics have been utilized by recreational fishermen longer than I've been alive. The earliest depth finders emerged in the years immediately following World War II. They continued to evolve through the years to include various fish finders, GPS navigation devices, and a slew of other contraptions. So, what makes forward-facing sonar so different?

For starters, many of the previous generations of electronics were made to simply show the physical conditions, such as depth of water, underwater structure, or navigational routes. While there have been other types of sonars that detected fish, from early paper graphing units to modern side-scan models, none of these devices showed you what you were approaching, nor did they possess precise detail and real-time imaging feeds. FFS does all of this and more. Unfortunately, anglers have begun using those capabilities in such ways as to completely alter the sport to their advantage.