How To Prevent Aphids From Destroying Your Roses

For home gardeners, there are few things more upsetting than spotting an infestation of aphids on your rose bushes. These sap-sucking creepy crawlies may appear harmless to the untrained eye, but they can rapidly multiply and tear through a garden when left unchecked. If you don't intervene as soon as aphids appear, you'll find they can stunt the growth of your roses, leaving behind curled leaves, sticky buds, and ample opportunity for mold to wipe out whatever remains. Chemical sprays offer a quick fix, but tend to be toxic for roses and beneficial pollinators, so it's best to test a repertoire of more natural remedies before resorting to commercial insecticides.

If you're looking to get out in front of the problem and prevent aphids from taking over, you can begin by encouraging natural predators of the pests, such as lacewings or ladybugs. Ensuring ladybugs stick around to guard your roses from aphids is a fairly easy process. Simply get ahold of some larvae or adults from online retailers or a local supplier, and release them in your garden following heavy watering. They'll settle in best if you release them at dusk. You'll want to provide them with a food source and shelter initially, so they'll set up homes in your garden.

To increase the presence of ladybugs for the long term, make sure you've got plenty of nectar-rich herbs for them to snack on. Dill, sunflowers, cilantro, and marigolds (a plant that also naturally repels pests) are among their favorites. Add wood or leaf mulch for them to hole up in and lay more eggs. If aphids do show up, localize your ladybug population by employing a fine-mesh insect net over the afflicted area. Before long, the ladybugs will begin hunting down their natural prey, freeing your rose bushes of the tiny scourge.