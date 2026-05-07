The First Thing You Should Do If You Find A Snake's Shed Skin In Your Yard

Finding a snake's shed skin in your yard can be unsettling, even if you don't mind snakes. After all, a snake skin — or more accurately a snake shed — is tangible evidence a snake is or was slithering across your lawn. However, rather than panic, you should use the snake shed to identify the type of snake that left it. Knowing the identity of the serpent can help you determine if it is a dangerous type of snake, meaning there really is cause for concern, allowing you to formulate a plan of action.

However, before scooping up the snake shed for closer inspection, you first need to attend to a few safety measures. Start by scanning the area to ensure the snake isn't still close by, since even common snakes may hide in your yard. Additionally, it's a good idea to keep kids and pets inside, or at least from the general area, until you can determine the type of snake and if it's hanging around. This is of particular importance because during and after the shedding process, snakes have poor vision and may act more defensively and aggressively than usual.

Once you have determined that the snake is not still hanging around — or at least not visible in the immediate vicinity — don a pair of latex or rubber gloves, or use a plastic bag to pick up the shed skin. This is important because shed snake skins often carry salmonella, which can result in a bacterial infection should you contact it with bare skin. Additionally, the skin may have attracted mites and other parasites while it's been sitting in your yard.