5 Backpacking Items You Should Never Buy From REI, According To Reviews

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It may seem that shopping at a national retailer with multiple outdoor departments under one roof is the easiest way to go. But you may be doing yourself a disservice: Backpacker vloggers and gear reviewers suggest that buyers not limit themselves to REI when investing in critical gear. The biggest item to avoid buying at REI, according to vlogger Kyle Hates Hiking, is an ultralight backpacking tent. He doesn't write off all REI tents, especially if you're looking for an entry-level version. It's just that there are more options from cottage brands that don't distribute through the camping retail giant. These small companies often focus on ultralight, single-walled, non-freestanding designs. They appeal to long-distance backpackers looking to shed every ounce of pack weight. A heavy pack can slow backpackers down, increase fatigue and the risk of injuries, and more easily knock you off balance. As always, you'll want to pack the emergency essentials in case issues arise while in a remote wilderness.

The lightest 2-person tent REI offers right now is the Big Agnes Fly Creek HV Carbon, at 1 pound 7 ounces, which costs over $1,000, even on sale. For comparison, the Zpacks Duplex Lite weighs only 15 ounces and costs $600 — but REI doesn't carry Zpacks gear. Youtuber and thru-hiker Kyle said it well on his vlog, "If you walk into REI and only limit yourself to the options of backpacking tents that they have, you're going to be missing out on some great alternatives, some lighter weight gear, [and] some more cutting edge gear." That said, REI is a great place to peruse gear in person or find a lightweight (not ultralight) backpacking tent at a reasonable price, like the Flash 2 (3 pounds 4.2 ounces, $449).