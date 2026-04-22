5 Backpacking Items You Should Never Buy From REI, According To Reviews
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It may seem that shopping at a national retailer with multiple outdoor departments under one roof is the easiest way to go. But you may be doing yourself a disservice: Backpacker vloggers and gear reviewers suggest that buyers not limit themselves to REI when investing in critical gear. The biggest item to avoid buying at REI, according to vlogger Kyle Hates Hiking, is an ultralight backpacking tent. He doesn't write off all REI tents, especially if you're looking for an entry-level version. It's just that there are more options from cottage brands that don't distribute through the camping retail giant. These small companies often focus on ultralight, single-walled, non-freestanding designs. They appeal to long-distance backpackers looking to shed every ounce of pack weight. A heavy pack can slow backpackers down, increase fatigue and the risk of injuries, and more easily knock you off balance. As always, you'll want to pack the emergency essentials in case issues arise while in a remote wilderness.
The lightest 2-person tent REI offers right now is the Big Agnes Fly Creek HV Carbon, at 1 pound 7 ounces, which costs over $1,000, even on sale. For comparison, the Zpacks Duplex Lite weighs only 15 ounces and costs $600 — but REI doesn't carry Zpacks gear. Youtuber and thru-hiker Kyle said it well on his vlog, "If you walk into REI and only limit yourself to the options of backpacking tents that they have, you're going to be missing out on some great alternatives, some lighter weight gear, [and] some more cutting edge gear." That said, REI is a great place to peruse gear in person or find a lightweight (not ultralight) backpacking tent at a reasonable price, like the Flash 2 (3 pounds 4.2 ounces, $449).
Other gear you're better off buying elsewhere besides REI
Backpacking stoves are another item you might want to avoid buying from REI. REI sells trusted brands like MSR, Jetboil, and Toaks, but Amazon offers lightweight options at a fraction of the price. Billy reviewed his Amazon purchase of a $16 backpacking stove: "Every now and then you encounter a product that does everything you want it to do at a fraction of the price of the big brands — the BRS-3000T is exactly such a product."
Winter camping-rated sleeping bags and quilts are another weak spot for REI, simply because of low inventory. Because winter backpacking/ski camping represents a small market, the brand's selection is limited (of 255 bags on REI's website, only 9 are rated below zero), and sleeping quilts are still gaining popularity in the broader backpacking community (there are 14 options). Gear analyst and three-time triple crown thru-hiker Heather Anderson of CleverHiker.com tests and reviews backpacking quilts, and of her top 11, only one is available from REI. Plus, backpacking quilts work best when they are customized to your needs, and that's where indy brands like Enlightened Equipment have the edge. As Anderson notes, "You can choose to custom-order a Revelation in your preferred color, size, and temperature rating."
Lightweight and ultralight backpacks are the third category where bypassing REI is the right move. Kyle Hates Hiking points out that, "A lot of people are buying frameless backpacks, it's becoming way more common than it used to be, and REI just doesn't have any of those." Frameless options are becoming standard in ultralight backpack designs because they save weight by forgoing a frame and rely on a low base weight of about 12 pounds (total pack weight minus food, water, and fuel) and tactful packing to distribute weight comfortably.
Methodology
The author is a seasoned backpacker and an editor at CleverHiker.com, where she reads hundreds of REI gear reviews and knows its website and brands well. We also used the advice from YouTube gear reviewer Kyle Hates Hiking, REI and Amazon customer reviews, and a Reddit r/REI discussion thread. Overall, the common theme among reviewers is that it's a good idea to compare REI options with smaller brands that don't sell through REI, especially if you're looking for budget options, want to support small businesses, or prefer niche, customized, or ultralight features to fit your backpacking style.