Do Coyotes Attack Humans? What You Need To Know

Coyotes are predators found throughout the continental United States, all of Mexico, and the majority of Canada. With that in mind, you may be wondering if you should worry if you run into a coyote on a hike or see one in your backyard. After all, they are opportunistic hunters that often take advantage of unsuspecting or vulnerable prey, including a variety of mammals. So, do coyotes attack humans? The answer is, sometimes.

Given that coyotes are fast — capable of running up to 40 miles per hour — and equipped with sharp claws and a mouthful of teeth, it is natural to assume they present a danger to people. In some respect they do. They are certainly capable of attacking. However, they are also skittish animals, easily scared away by humans and other large creatures. Hence the reason so-called coyote hazing (using noise as a deterrent) is an effective defense against these wild canines. It is also why their diet consists mainly of smaller mammals such as mice, rats, rabbits, and frogs.

It's important to point out that most recorded attacks on humans are minor, and the coyotes are generally fended off, causing them to run away. In North America, there are only two known fatal attacks in modern history.

However, that in no way means people shouldn't be cautious around coyotes. In fact, while still relatively low, the number of coyote attacks has actually been increasing over the past few decades in some suburban areas. So, anyone spending time outside should be aware of their risk and how to reduce it. This goes not only for those exploring remote areas, but also those spending time in backyards, parks, golf courses, and other suburban outdoor areas.