How To Measure Ape Index For Climbing (And Why It Matters)

Rock climbing is among the extreme sports for thrill seekers that has been rising in popularity over the past decade. Both in the gym and outdoors, there are several types of climbing, such as bouldering, top rope, and other, more advanced techniques. Some use no or minimal equipment, while others employ a series of ropes and belays. They all have one thing in common — climbers rely on a variety of hand and footholds to make their way up a vertical face. To better understand which holds you can or cannot reach, you need to know — or at least be aware of — your ape index.

Simply put, ape index is the measure of your arm span relative to your height. A positive ape index means you have long arms relative to the rest of your body, while a negative ape index indicates shorter arms. This measurement is not specific to climbing — it is actually important to a variety of sports. In some sports, most notably powerlifting, a negative ape index is beneficial. However, in several others, including swimming and climbing, a positive ape index is thought to be advantageous (think Michael Phelps).

To measure your ape index, you actually have two choices. One method is to determine you ape index as a ratio. To do this, divide your arm span, also referred to as wingspan, by your height. A perfectly symmetrical body would have a ratio of 1. Anything above is a result of lengthy arms, below is shorter limbs. A simpler method is to subtract your height from your arm span. With this method, if the number is positive, so is your ape index. A negative number (below zero) means you have shorter arms.