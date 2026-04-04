How To Waterproof A Tent With An Easy DIY Solution

Next, shore up the urethane coating on the inside of your rainfly, walls, and floor. Look for signs your tent needs a refresh, such as a chemical odor, flaking coating, or the fabric sticking to itself. Similar to the seams, match the right sealant to the fabric. Gear Aid's Seam Grip tent fabric sealant may be a good option for nylon and polyurethane-treated tents. If the existing coating is flaking off, first remove deteriorated coating with rubbing alcohol and a slightly abrasive sponge. Follow all instructions; you may want to have a second bottle of sealant on hand to cover everything.

Finally, the outside of the tent and rainfly should get a glow-up, too. Most tents begin to lose their DWR (durable water repellent) after a few years, but some might need to be retreated more frequently. If water isn't beading off the tent, a DWR coating like Nikwax tent and gear Solarproof waterproofing spray will encourage droplets to bead and roll off the fabric.

The good news is, you don't have to do all three treatments at once: Most times you can spot treat as needed. It just depends on UV and moisture exposure, fabric, and construction quality. Proper maintenance, storage, and gentle tent sites will also help extend tent longevity and waterproofness.

If you find your tent is leaking while camping, a quick DIY fix is to seek or add coverage. Natural canopies — like brush, an overhang, or tree branches — can provide some protection. You can also use one of the must-have summer camping items — an emergency tarp, space blanket, or rain jacket — to add a barrier between a wet floor and your sleeping bag. Finally, never forget the power of a heavy-duty trash bag to keep your gear dry, should rain be in the forecast for your next camping adventure.