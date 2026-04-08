The Kitchen Staple That'll Help Your Garden Flowers Thrive

Your garden flowers can suffer from any number of maladies, such as pests, diseases, competition from weeds, and an improper pH level in the soil. Weirdly enough, if you take a short trip to your kitchen and pull some baking soda off the shelf, you might have the perfect solution for all of these issues. Baking soda is an impressive substance, and its uses travel far beyond the kitchen. It's the common baking product that can de-ice your slippery sidewalk, it can help you keep your grill in tip-top shape, and you can even use baking soda on your outdoor adventure. Even better, humble sodium bicarbonate can make your garden thrive, too.

Before you begin pouring baking soda in your garden, it is important to note that this solution is not always appropriate. Similar to lime, adding it to your soil can slightly raise the alkalinity temporarily, potentially to a level that's too high for many plants to grow healthily. As such, you should only use it on flowers that prefer alkaline soil, such as carnations, lilacs, oleanders, and foxgloves. With these flowers, you might find that the baking soda actually helps them produce more blooms.