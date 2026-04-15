A Popular Climbing Plant That'll Fill Your Garden With Color And Sweet Fragrance

Climbing plants can be a great addition if you have fences or walls that could use a pop of color. There are plenty of fragrant plants to choose from, including many that can fill your garden with a heavenly scent. One popular climbing plant that adds both bright color and sweet fragrance is the Carolina jessamine (Gelsemium sempervirens). Also known as false jasmine or Carolina yellow jessamine, this fast-growing flower is the state flower of South Carolina and is ideal for trellises, arbors, fences, and pergolas. It's noninvasive and easy to keep under control. It also works well as a brightly colored ground cover, especially on steep banks and hillsides.

It's very easy to grow, thriving in USDA Zones 6 through 10, making it a great companion to other fuss-free plants that beginners can add to their gardens. If you have children or pets, it is important to note that the leaves, flowers, and roots of the Carolina jessamine are all toxic, so plant it in an area where they won't come into contact with it. If you're looking to attract more pollinators, Carolina jessamine is perfect. It provides nectar for butterflies, native bees, and other pollinators with its fragrant yellow blooms. Note that the nectar is reported to be toxic to honeybees, and while they naturally avoid it on their own, it's not a recommended plant for those keeping beehives.