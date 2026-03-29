Prevent Sunburn By Following This One Clothing Rule For Anything Outdoors
One of the unexpected dangers of a day at the beach — or any other outdoor activity — is sunburn. While most people turn to sunblock creams, covering up is better than sunscreen for protection against harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation. That protection difference becomes even more dramatic when you follow one clothing rule for any time spent outdoors: Wear long-sleeve clothing made from tightly-woven, synthetic fabrics.
Although wearing full pants and long-sleeved shirts on a nice day may seem an odd choice, it is the best way to protect yourself from UV rays. As it happens, preventing those same rays from directly hitting your skin also helps keep you cooler, especially if your shirt and pants fit properly. Under a bright sun, the best clothing is a little free and loose, allowing for good ventilation and aiding in temperature regulation. This is one reason you'll often see people in harsh desert climates completely cover themselves with loose clothing, as opposed to wearing shorts and tank tops.
In addition to fit and fabric, some clothing designed for outdoor work and play actually comes with an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) rating. For some items, the rating is based on the material used, while other pieces incorporate a chemical treatment to aid in UV ray-blocking performance. However, clothing doesn't have to carry a UPF rating to be effective at protecting you from the sun, so long as you know what to look for when deciding what to wear.
Remember that even the best UPF garments only protect the skin they cover. For optimal sun protection, you want as much coverage as possible. Wear hats or hoodies and UV-rated sunglasses, and apply sunscreen often to any exposed skin.
What to look for in sun protective clothing
The easiest way to gauge a clothing item's UV protection is to check if it has a UPF rating. Those that do will have a tag detailing the pertinent information. Clothes with a UPF rating must be tested in approved labs, where they are then assigned a rating based on how much UV light they block. You can read the UPF number as a fraction representing how much UV radiation reaches your skin. For instance, a UPF 25 rating means 1/25th of the UV rays will penetrate the fabric to your skin. The higher the UPF rating, the more protection you get. It is worth noting, however, that materials which rely on a coating or chemical treatment will see their UV protection effectiveness diminish over time.
If you are choosing long-sleeve clothing that doesn't carry a UPF rating label, it may feel strange to avoid unrated cotton or other natural fibers. In fact, synthetic fabrics, such as polyester or nylon, are more effective at blocking UV radiation. Synthetic materials also tend to hold their protective properties longer than natural materials and, as a bonus, help keep you cool by pulling or wicking moisture away from your body. Ordinary polyester and nylon have the equivalent of a UFP 30 to 50 rating, depending on the weave, while untreated cotton has a rough UFP of 5 to 7. Regardless of the fabric, the tighter the weave and denser the material, the more effective it will be at preventing UV rays from reaching your skin. Dark colors are also more effective at blocking UV, although a loose fit is particularly important in this case to allow proper airflow and ventilation in order to stay cool.