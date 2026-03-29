Prevent Sunburn By Following This One Clothing Rule For Anything Outdoors

One of the unexpected dangers of a day at the beach — or any other outdoor activity — is sunburn. While most people turn to sunblock creams, covering up is better than sunscreen for protection against harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation. That protection difference becomes even more dramatic when you follow one clothing rule for any time spent outdoors: Wear long-sleeve clothing made from tightly-woven, synthetic fabrics.

Although wearing full pants and long-sleeved shirts on a nice day may seem an odd choice, it is the best way to protect yourself from UV rays. As it happens, preventing those same rays from directly hitting your skin also helps keep you cooler, especially if your shirt and pants fit properly. Under a bright sun, the best clothing is a little free and loose, allowing for good ventilation and aiding in temperature regulation. This is one reason you'll often see people in harsh desert climates completely cover themselves with loose clothing, as opposed to wearing shorts and tank tops.

In addition to fit and fabric, some clothing designed for outdoor work and play actually comes with an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) rating. For some items, the rating is based on the material used, while other pieces incorporate a chemical treatment to aid in UV ray-blocking performance. However, clothing doesn't have to carry a UPF rating to be effective at protecting you from the sun, so long as you know what to look for when deciding what to wear.

Remember that even the best UPF garments only protect the skin they cover. For optimal sun protection, you want as much coverage as possible. Wear hats or hoodies and UV-rated sunglasses, and apply sunscreen often to any exposed skin.