The One Rock Climbing Mistake That Almost Guarantees An Injury

Before setting up your next adventure in the mountains, it's a good idea to head to a climbing gym to practice proper falling. The idea is to make the falling technique become second nature, so you don't have to think about it as you're suddenly dropping. Like anything, this takes constant practice, and a climbing gym with a padded floor is the perfect place to do so. Essentially, you're learning not just how to fall, but how to not be afraid to fall. Getting comfortable with falling can help prevent panic-related errors.

When it comes to falling properly, don't try to catch yourself with your hands, which can lead to broken wrists and fingers, as well as awkward landings. So, if you're landing on your feet already, you're on the right track. From there you just need to learn how to avoid locking your legs and to move your body in a way that lessens the impact.

Proper falling begins with staying relaxed and trying to get your body in position to land on your feet as you begin to fall. As your feet make contact, your knees should be slightly bent, chin tucked, and arms inside your body. This allows your legs to flex as you impact the ground and positions you for the next step: Rolling on your back or side to prevent the bulk of the impact force from being absorbed by your body. Then tuck and roll: You're not only protecting your knees, you're protecting your spine, head, and arms from injury. The key to knowing which way to roll is being aware of what is on the ground below before you fall. Before and during controlled falls, take a look around and figure out where any outcrops or other obstacles might be that are best avoided.