How Much Hiking The PCT Really Costs In 2026

The allure of the Pacific Crest Trail draws in dreamers, backpackers, and others with 4 to 5 months to burn. The old rule of thumb that thru-hikes cost a dollar a mile long ago kicked rocks. For 2026, we estimate that the average thru-hiker will spend around $4.30 per mile covering the PCT. This is based on 2025 thru-hiker surveys via Halfway Anywhere, adjusted for inflation, tariffs on gear, and increased food costs. The survey found an average daily on‑trail spending of about $70, or $10,400 for the entire 2,650-mile trail. This cost estimate doesn't include initial gear: Most PCT hikers reported spending an average of $1,700 even before hitting the trail. Beginner thru-hikers tend to overpack and carry heavy equipment, so if you're just getting started, make sure to size your backpack according to your body and your hiking goals. or your costs could be unnecessarily higher.

Time spent off the trail, which is a necessary and delightful part of the experience, is a major pain point for many budgets. On average PCT hikers take 17 zero days (no miles hiked), and those can get spendy if they're in town. A proper shower and clean hotel sheets tempt even the hardiest of dirtbag hikers.

As a thru-hiker myself, I know it's easier said than done to skip a crunchy, fresh salad and smash burger than stick to my 50-cent Ramen packet. But a restaurant feast with drinks, splurging on foods you've spent miles craving, will quickly burn a hole in your hiking shorts. In fact, running out of money is one reason thru-hikers don't finish the PCT, or choose to break it into sections. Unplanned zero days due to injuries are also costly, and another reason to properly train for a thru-hike.