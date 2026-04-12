Say Goodbye To Ticks By Getting Rid Of This Invasive Plant In Your Garden

If you just can't seem to escape ticks in your garden, it may be there are plants providing the shade and moisture they need to survive. But the culprit might not just be tall grasses or nearby woods. Across large swaths of the United States, common buckthorn (Ramnus cathartica) and glossy buckthorn (Frangula alnus x Rhamnus frangula) are highly invasive shrubs that have been quietly transforming suburban yards, roadways, and forest boundaries into explosive breeding grounds for ticks and other pests. These rapidly growing bushes are both shade and drought-tolerant, making them extremely difficult to get rid of. As a result, they've been cropping up all over the country, especially in the Northeast, Midwest, and Great Lakes region.

Researchers aren't quite certain why buckthorn is so attractive to species like the blacklegged tick in New England, but they have some theories. Notably, the shade and moisture provided by buckthorn thickets create the perfect conditions for the creepy-crawlies to survive longer and reproduce more successfully. Beyond that, scientists are working to uncover exactly how removing these shrubs can impact tick populations, in the hopes that planting native species can restore a more natural balance.

It's not just the ticks: The aggressive shrubbery also competes with native flora for light, water, and nutrients. Particularly thick bushes are also inviting to tick-hosting mice and other infesting mammals. In any case, buckthorn is extremely aggressive, surprisingly dense, and produces berries that are mildly toxic to humans, so there's not any real reason to keep the bushes around. With a bit of elbow grease and some good luck, you'll be well on your way to avoiding tick bites in your own yard.