We May Have Found The Best Fishing Spot In Hawaii

Oahu, Hawaii is one of the most visited places on Earth, drawing nearly 6 million visitors per year to its manicured beaches, Waikiki's entertainment district, and a vast array of resorts and attractions. There is another Oahu that awaits those willing to skirt the well-paved paths and do a bit of exploring. In fact, it may hold the best fishing spot in all of Hawaii. At least, that's my conclusion after visiting the islands several times each year for many years, with one goal in mind — find the best spot to fish. While many people think of offshore fishing when they think of Hawaii, it is the tremendous, and underrated, inshore fishery that sets Oahu apart.

In the 30-plus years I've spent as an outdoor writer and fishing guide, I've logged countless hours casting in the waters of various bays, lakes, gulfs, seas, and oceans around the world. One key criterion for me is being able to access quality fishing on a DIY basis, rather than hiring guides. I'm drawn to figuring out the best lures and baits in order to catch more fish on my own. For DIY anglers, Oahu delivers. Whether it involves beachfront brawls (tournaments) for bluefin trevally and GTs (giant trevally), wading shallow flats for bonefish, or exploring Lake Wilson while casting for peacock bass, perhaps nowhere else offers such an array of DIY angling opportunities.

For those who prefer a little assistance, there are plenty of top-notch fishing guides on Oahu as well. I've even fished with some myself and have had amazing experiences. Hawaii's most populated island also presents hikers with dozens of options, ranging from novice to technical hikes, as well as snorkeling, diving, and spearfishing for those who wish to mix in additional outdoor recreation.