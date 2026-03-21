We May Have Found The Best Fishing Spot In Hawaii
Oahu, Hawaii is one of the most visited places on Earth, drawing nearly 6 million visitors per year to its manicured beaches, Waikiki's entertainment district, and a vast array of resorts and attractions. There is another Oahu that awaits those willing to skirt the well-paved paths and do a bit of exploring. In fact, it may hold the best fishing spot in all of Hawaii. At least, that's my conclusion after visiting the islands several times each year for many years, with one goal in mind — find the best spot to fish. While many people think of offshore fishing when they think of Hawaii, it is the tremendous, and underrated, inshore fishery that sets Oahu apart.
In the 30-plus years I've spent as an outdoor writer and fishing guide, I've logged countless hours casting in the waters of various bays, lakes, gulfs, seas, and oceans around the world. One key criterion for me is being able to access quality fishing on a DIY basis, rather than hiring guides. I'm drawn to figuring out the best lures and baits in order to catch more fish on my own. For DIY anglers, Oahu delivers. Whether it involves beachfront brawls (tournaments) for bluefin trevally and GTs (giant trevally), wading shallow flats for bonefish, or exploring Lake Wilson while casting for peacock bass, perhaps nowhere else offers such an array of DIY angling opportunities.
For those who prefer a little assistance, there are plenty of top-notch fishing guides on Oahu as well. I've even fished with some myself and have had amazing experiences. Hawaii's most populated island also presents hikers with dozens of options, ranging from novice to technical hikes, as well as snorkeling, diving, and spearfishing for those who wish to mix in additional outdoor recreation.
Bonefish bonanza
In recent years, the island has received a lot of buzz among light-tackle anglers and fly fishermen around the world. Why? Oahu has been yielding an incredible amount of disproportionately large bonefish. While these big bonefish can be caught from beaches and bays all around Oahu, a few spots stand out. Some areas offer easy DIY access, while others require a guide. While it is likely you will see plenty of bonefish in these areas, catching them is another matter. The most consistent, successful method is using live crabs to sight cast. For fly fishing, go with crab- and shrimp-mimicking flies.
While getting off the beaten path is usually a good thing, in this case you won't need to in order to catch king-size bonefish on Oahu. In fact, some of the best bonefishing in the world is located right in Honolulu — especially in popular Keehi Lagoon and the Sand Island area, both sandwiched between the airport and downtown Honolulu. Many Pacific bonefish records hail from this area. Unfortunately, the best of the Sand Island flats are only accessible by boat and typically require a guide. However, DIYers can work small areas within Sand Island State Recreation Area and Keehi Lagoon Beach Park.
The dramatically scenic east side also has tremendous bonefish flats. The scenery is breathtaking and the fishing can be fabulous, but these spots are on the windward side of the island (it's dubbed the Windward Coast) and can be a bit challenging at times due to high winds.
Other inshore angling options on Oahu
Beyond bonefish, there are numerous inshore angling options on Oahu. Trevally are popular, with bigeye, bluefin, and giant trevally among the most sought after. Smaller trevally are known locally as papio, while trophy size fish are called ulua. These can be caught from various beachfronts around Oahu as well as from the boats working reefs, rockpiles, and shorelines. Some of the best areas for DIYers are the aforementioned Sand Island State Recreation Area, Ewa Beach in the southwestern corner, and Ka'ena Point State Park on the northwest tip. Pua'ena Point Beach Park on the north shore is also good. Some areas are mostly lava rock right up to the water, so be aware fishing can be fairly physical.
Other inshore species, like triggerfish and barracuda can be caught at all the previously mentioned areas, with barracuda particularly prevalent on the east side. There is also a myriad of reef fish that can be taken from pretty much any beachfront on the island. In the center of the island, Wahiawa Reservoir, aka Lake Wilson, is stocked with an array of freshwater species including largemouth, smallmouth, and peacock bass, as well as Japanese knifefish. DIY access is possible in the Wahiawa Freshwater State Recreation Area. Note that it is only catch-and-release for the bass.
As a matter of fact, it's important to understand Oahu's fishing regulations, which vary among species and areas. In 2025, Hawaii enacted a law requiring visiting anglers to purchase a license when fishing saltwater. Previously, fishing from shore did not require one, while fishing in freshwater did. The best bet is to buy one online before your trip. It's also worth noting certain sections of coast are closed to fishing, varying by season and year. For instance, the Waikiki/Diamondhead Shoreline Management area is only open for fishing on even-numbered years.