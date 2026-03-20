5 Types Of Spider Webs You Actually Want In Your Yard

For many people, the sight — or even the thought — of a spider in a spider web gives them the chills. Even without full-on arachnophobia, the prospect of bumping into a spider web in your yard or garden can be unsettling, especially when you know that means a spider is near. However, the presence of webs is an encouraging sign, as there are several types of spider webs you actually want in your garden. Seeing one is a sign you could have an eight legged, eco-friendly exterminator at work, helping to keep your garden pest-free.

The diet for most spiders is insects — lots of insects. As a result, a healthy spider population can help keep harmful insects from devouring or spreading disease to your garden plants. They also help eliminate pesky stinging insects such as mosquitoes and wasps, which is a benefit to the gardener as well as the garden. With that in mind, if you haven't done so already, you might want to stop killing spiders in your garden or knocking down their webs when you come across them.

Granted, there are a couple of dangerous types of spiders which you probably don't want to see in your garden. Those would be the black widow and brown recluse, the only two venomous spiders in the U.S. While it's possible, it's highly unlikely that either would be hanging around the garden, as they both prefer other habitats, such as woodpiles and garages. It is also easy to distinguish their webs. Both black widows and brown recluses have disorganized webs which manifest as a jumbled, sticky mess, while the spiders you want in your garden have much tidier, symmetrical webs.