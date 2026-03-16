What To Do If You See A Snake On The Trail (And The One Thing To Never Do)

For some, running across a snake on the trail is one of their biggest concerns, while others are oblivious to the possibility, or actually excited by the opportunity. Either way, the chance to meet a snake on the trail is always there. Odds go up during certain seasons and times of year, such as at dawn and dusk during the heat of summer. In cooler periods, the middle of day is when snakes will likely be seen as they stretch across trails to warm themselves in the sun. Regardless of when or why there's a snake on the trail, it's important to know what to do — and what not to do — should you encounter one. A basic rule of thumb is to leave it alone and not try to help it along its way.

The first thing to do if you see a snake on a hiking trail is stop. Then, keep a safe distance away and watch to see if it moves off. Although most snakes can only strike or bite up to 6 feet from their position, it is recommended to remain 10 to 15 feet away, so they feel it's safe to move. If you are not that far away when you stop, back up, slowly, to provide adequate space. Most snakes you'll see are non-venomous, but they can still pack a painful bite when startled or feeling threatened.

Should the snake not move off, you have a couple of options, depending on the trail and terrain. If there is a way to maintain safe distance and pass around the snake, you can do so and continue on your way. Keep an eye on the snake while moving around it, in case it decides to flee in that direction. If detouring around isn't possible, the most prudent thing to do is to turn back.