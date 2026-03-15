This 'Must Visit' Fishing Location In Texas Has Some Of The Best Trout, Redfish, And More

At the southern tip of the state, bordered by the Gulf to the east and Mexico to the south, the Lower Laguna Madre (LLM) area is one of the most unique places in Texas. A confluence of natural beauty, history, modern development, and rich cultural heritage make the tip of Texas one of the true must visit locales in the state. This is especially true for anglers who are able to pursue a myriad of inshore game fish including redfish, speckled trout, snook, and tarpon from the communities at the southern end of this shallow, clear bay system.

South Padre Island, which is a few miles above the mouth of the Rio Grande River, and its sister city on the mainland, Port Isabel, make perfect launching points for anglers looking to explore the Lower Laguna. I moved to the area in the mid-90s and ended up making it my home for nearly 30 years. Those years were spent working as a fishing guide and outdoor writer, so the bulk of my days were spent fishing those waters.

The Lower Laguna Madre is unlike most other Texas bays in a few different ways. It is one of only a handful of hypersaline bays in the world, meaning its waters are saltier than ocean water. Additionally, its average depth is shallower and the bottom is largely blanketed with seagrass, resulting in clearer water conditions. There are also a number of gamefish swimming in these waters that are not as commonly caught elsewhere in the Lone Star State. The towns bracketing the south end of the Lower Laguna are also quite different from one another. Port Isabel is steeped in history dating back to Spanish Colonial times, while South Padre didn't become developed until the mid-1950s and is best known as a Spring Break destination.