The Daring Rescue Every Beginner Skier Needs To Learn From

Ski accidents can happen in an instant, even to experienced skiers, and even if you have the right gear for skiing. Most people think of avalanches, collisions, crashes, or tree-well immersions when they picture the biggest risks on the slopes. But a swift rescue by skiers Carson Schmidt and Eric Masuda following a February 2026 storm at Palisades Tahoe reminds powder hounds of an overlooked hazard: Falling into deep snow and skiing alone.

During a historic snowstorm that dropped a total of 9.5 feet at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort in Olympic Valley, California, the two skiers noticed, through near white-out conditions, the tips of a pair of skis poking out of the fresh powder in an open snowfield. Acting immediately, Carson and Eric began digging where the trapped skier's face would likely be. They frantically pushed snow away from the site to prevent further burial, cleared the skier's airway, and confirmed that he was okay and breathing.

The victim had fallen headfirst while enjoying the fresh powder field, and became buried and immobilized by the deep snow. This can happen because fresh snow can act like quicksand: The more a person tries to stand up and get out, the further down they sink. Struggling also compacts the snow, further locking the victim in place. He was nearly upside down, unable to move under approximately 3 feet of snow for an estimated three minutes. Thanks to the rescuers' swift and textbook burial response, the skier survived.