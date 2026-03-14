Kayaking's Controversial 120 Rule: Why It Matters

Kayaking is among the sports that has be on the rise over past decade, with ever-increasing numbers of people joining the paddling community, enjoying everything from from the physical activity to serene surroundings. Regardless of your reasons for kayaking or your experience level in the sport, there are a few simple rules to keep in mind on your next kayaking adventure. One of them is kayaking's 120 rule for cold water paddling. Or, is it? This long-standing rule, designed as a simple formula to help keep kayakers safe, has become a bit controversial. More and more experts say following this rule to the letter will not only fail to keep you safe, it can also leave you woefully unprepared for disaster.

Basically, the rule of 120 was created to help kayakers know how to safely dress when spending a day on the water. Unlike hiking, where you decide what to wear on a winter hike based on the air temperature, wind, and precipitation, kayaking has an additional element to consider — water. The 120 rule, or Rule of 120, sought to take the guesswork out of the decision with a basic mathematical formula combining air and water temperature. According to the rule, if you add water temperature to air temperature and it equals 120 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, you can do without your cold weather gear.

While that can indeed be true in some instances, many expert kayakers have begun pointing out a flaw in this equation. If there is a great disparity between the air and water temperature, such as an 80-degree air temp combined with a 40-degree water reading, you will still need your cold weather gear to survive if you happened to end up in the water.