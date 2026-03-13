The Worst (And The Best) Time To Climb Machu Picchu

Hiking trails are best when they are dry and not muddy, puddled, or slick. So it's no surprise that the worst time to climb one of the trails to Machu Picchu is during the summer rainy season (generally November to March) in the Peruvian Andes. This time of year, you may also experience thick clouds and fog, making it hard to take in the hard-earned views along the way or see much beyond the 15th-century citadel, perched at nearly 8,000 feet.

Alternatively, the best time to climb Machu Picchu is during the dry season (April to October). But that's when the rest of the world will be joining you. Because Machu Picchu can be explored in many ways, it draws in roughly 1.6 million visitors annually, or over 4,000 people each day. One incredible way is by hiking one of the trails leading to Machu Picchu, like the classic Inca Trail. This trail requires a guide and is limited to 500 hikers per day (including porters, guides, and chefs). That makes securing permits to hike during peak tourism season (June through August) extra competitive. Many alternative and nearby routes like the Lares and Salkantay trails are less competitive, don't require guides, and offer just as rewarding a trek.

Arguably the shoulder seasons (April through May or September through October) offer the best of both seasons, without the worst of each. In particular, the second half of April or the first two weeks of October are sneakier times to go for it. These windows provide fewer crowds and better odds of friendly hiking weather. A blend of cool mornings and evenings and warm days and usually clear afternoon skies makes full days on your feet and significant elevation gain a little more pleasant.