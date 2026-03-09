Don't Throw Out Peanut Butter Jars: Repurpose Them With This Pro Hikers' Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Peanut butter has long ranked as one of the best high calorie foods to bring camping and hiking. But it isn't just the calorie-to-weight ratio (roughly 100 calories per tablespoon) that makes it a backpacker's staple: The empty jars serve as a free, durable, and water-tight container or built-in serving dish. Clean plastic pb jars are perfect for a host of backpacker necessities: medications, lighters, matches, food, first-aid supplies, cash, and small electronics. Some backpackers even repurpose one as a "pee jar," to avoid the risks of leaving their tent during severe weather. The most committed ultralight backpackers will repurpose a PB jar as a cold-soak dinner jar, rehydrating dehydrated or freeze-dried meals over the course of the day to render them consumable. Cold-soaking eliminates the weight and space of bringing a stove, a gas canister, and a pot.

Not all peanut butters and their jars are cut out for this hack. YouTuber MothMom12 Hikes prefers organic peanut butter because pure ground peanuts don't stick to the container the way most commercial peanut butters, with added sugar and hydrogenated vegetable oil do. However in terms of jar design, she likes Skippy's. So she transfers her organic peanut butter into the Skippy jar when she brings a full peanut butter jar on the trail.

Some backpackers think they need to save every empty PB container just in case, but Redditor GringosMandingo on the forum r/AppalachianTrail re-uses a single jar for cold soaking and writes, "I've had the same jar for 12 years now." This is helpful, because cleaning peanut butter jars requires some elbow grease. Our first round of cleaning is our dog; somehow, she gets it nearly squeaky clean without any bite dents. Next, scrub with dish soap and hot water. Finally, a final round of the dishwasher usually does the trick.