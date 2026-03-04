Turn A Pile Of Firewood Into A Stylish Outdoor Feature With This Stacking Method

A stack of firewood is one of those things that's often more practical than it is pretty. Its primary purpose is to keep that cut wood handy and out of the way until you're ready to use it. But an ugly, unkempt wood pile might even be one of those things that your neighbors secretly hate about your yard. It doesn't have to be that way, however. Germans and Scandinavians have a more artful approach to the wood pile: The holzhausen, or wood house, is a cylindrical, almost beehive-like, wood pile that's surprisingly stable when built correctly. A system that may date back centuries, It also allows air to flow through the top, drying wood out faster than it would otherwise.

One fun feature of a holzhausen is that even though it looks extremely tidy and purposeful on the outside, some people fill the inside with unstacked wood, potentially making it a time saver compared with a standard wood pile.

A holzhausen is not simply a pile of wood that's good for campfires, it's an art form. It's one of those conversation starters that'll keep the chats going when you invite friends over to enjoy your new DIY fire pit. Combined with hügelkultur, an ancient way to turn old tree stumps into nutrient rich soil in your garden bed, your yard could become an attractive, practical resource that make those same neighbors jealous.