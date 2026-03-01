Turn Your Yard Into A Hummingbird Haven With The Help Of An Easy-To-Grow Flower

Cup plants are easy to care for, and since they are perennials, you can plant them once and enjoy them year after year. If you start your cup plants from seeds, be aware that you may not get any blooms the first season. This is perfectly normal and isn't an indication that anything is wrong. In fact, once established, they can self-seed — so you should have plenty of yellow blooms after a couple of seasons.

When you're ready to plant a few cup plants, look for a spot in the garden that has plenty of space to accommodate the plant's size. Make sure the spot you choose gets at least 6 to 8 hours of full sun each day. They can handle partial shade if necessary, but will do better in sunny locations. With hummingbirds, it's perfectly fine to plant cup plants near your porch or patio for a close-up view. The more flowers you plant, the more likely your feathered friends will visit and stick around.

Although cup plants can grow in a variety of soils, they do the best in those that are rich in clay and medium-to-wet when it comes to moisture. Planting in drier soil will result in a shorter cup plant, which can be helpful in a confined space, but be sure and avoid a major mistake when watering your garden by overwatering the plants. Because the cup plant is such a hardy plant in zones 3-9, it isn't necessary to fertilize. If you want to provide your plants with extra protection and nutrients, use compost instead.