9 Best Fishing Poles For Beginners (& Which To Avoid)

When starting out in the world of fishing, the need for a high-quality, budget-friendly rod applies to both conventional angling and fly fishing. While there will be plenty of other tackle and gear you'll need, it all begins with the rod. The right rod can make learning the sport much easier, and more enjoyable. By contrast, the wrong pole can make it more difficult to catch fish and quickly dampen your enthusiasm for the sport. At its most basic, some rods work better than others for beginners, no matter what the water or how you're fishing.

Perhaps you're completely new fishing as a hobby. Maybe you want to try fishing in a national park on your next summer vacation. Or, possibly you're an experienced angler who is delving into a different category of fishing. In each instance, you will need to invest in a fishing pole. However, at this point, there's no need to break the bank with a top-of-the-line fishing rod: The rods on this list range from about $50 to $200, but are all good deals for their category. At the same time, you need a rod that is user-friendly, easy to cast, versatile, and that you won't outgrow anytime soon as your experience level advances. With that in mind, this list is what we consider the best beginner fishing pole in a variety of categories — plus a few you might consider avoiding — to help take the guesswork out and to get started on the right foot.