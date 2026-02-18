Why You Should Grow Bananas At Home (And How To Do It Right)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bananas are eaten more than any other fleshy fruit in the United States. That is despite the fact that the US has only a minuscule amount of commercial banana crops. The fact that almost all the bananas consumed in America are imported is reason enough to consider growing your own at home.

What are commonly referred to as banana trees, the plants from which bananas come, are easily grown and offer several benefits beyond the fruit they yield. However, banana trees are not actually trees at all. They have no wood and are actually perennial herbs. So, the term banana can refer to the fruit or to the plant that bears it. Semantics aside, bananas are versatile, low-maintenance, fast-growing plants that add a tropical flair to yards wherever they are grown.

In addition to the fruit, the leaves of banana plants are often used in recipes and for wrapping dishes such as fish, meat, and vegetables for steaming, baking, roasting, or grilling. These same leaves provide a valuable windbreak while still attached to the plant. Homesteaders can also use them to feed grazing animals, such as horses and cows.