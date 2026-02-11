Don't Throw Away Pineapple Skins: Add Them To Compost For Healthier Soil

While you may already make a point of composting banana peels, apple cores, and similar fruit scraps to use in your garden, one thing that might be off your radar is pineapple. Some may think the acidity in pineapple as a whole might make it one of the things you should never put in compost, concerned that too much citrus could throw off the balance of microorganisms needed to break down the compost. But the fact is, the entire pineapple is compostable, including all those gnarly, coarse rind pieces (presumably, you'll have eaten the tasty interior). But there are some caveats depending on how you're composting. Once composted, those pineapple peels create a nutrient-rich soil amendment that benefits certain acid-loving flowering plants such as azaleas and hydrangeas, and veggies like corn and squash.

Unless it's an organic pineapple, the rind may contain traces of pesticides and other farming-related chemicals, so it's a good idea to wash the outside, or run the peels under water before adding them to compost. What you're trying to avoid is a possible build-up of chemicals in the fruits and vegetables you're growing with this compost. If you decide to compost the leaves and crown along with the rinds, wash those for the same reasons. One good thing, though, is the condition of your pineapple doesn't matter: Fresh or frozen, bruised and moldy. It's all fine to add to the compost heap!