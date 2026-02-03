Mexico's Remote Beachy Paradise Offers An Unspoiled Coastline And Casting For Iconic Roosterfish

Like many fishermen, I have my favorites when it comes to species to target and catch. I also have a mental bucket list of those I'd love to catch. Luckily for me, I have spent a good deal of time during my 30-plus year career as an outdoor writer and photographer traveling in search of such fish. The quest for the iconic roosterfish is what first led me to the remote, unspoiled coastline of Mexico's East Cape. Roosterfish (Nematistius pectoralis) are found along a swath of the Eastern Pacific from Baja Sur, Mexico to Peru. Following one successful trip, roosterfish quickly moved from my bucket list to my favorites — along with the Baja Sur coastline where that first fish was caught. To this day, both the fish and the destination remain perched among my favorites and are a regular part of my travel routine.

Baja Sur is considered among the top destinations to catch roosterfish and a host of other aquatic species. However, that's a big area covering a lot of coastline on both the Pacific and Sea of Cortez sides. One thing I'm always looking for are spots providing DIY angling possibilities and a lack of crowds. To that end, the small village of Los Barriles fits the bill on both accounts. Located about an hour's drive north of the glitz and glamor of Cabo San Lucas on Baja's East Cape, the beaches of Los Barriles are where the Baja Desert meets the Sea of Cortez and Bay of Palms.

While this section of Baja offers plenty of wide-open beaches and outstanding angling opportunities, like a lot of adventure destinations around the world, it's somewhat lacking in amenities. There is only one paved road through town. However, there are plenty of comfortable accommodations and a variety of eateries and bars to keep you entertained and well fed when you're not on the water.