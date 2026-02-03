Mexico's Remote Beachy Paradise Offers An Unspoiled Coastline And Casting For Iconic Roosterfish
Like many fishermen, I have my favorites when it comes to species to target and catch. I also have a mental bucket list of those I'd love to catch. Luckily for me, I have spent a good deal of time during my 30-plus year career as an outdoor writer and photographer traveling in search of such fish. The quest for the iconic roosterfish is what first led me to the remote, unspoiled coastline of Mexico's East Cape. Roosterfish (Nematistius pectoralis) are found along a swath of the Eastern Pacific from Baja Sur, Mexico to Peru. Following one successful trip, roosterfish quickly moved from my bucket list to my favorites — along with the Baja Sur coastline where that first fish was caught. To this day, both the fish and the destination remain perched among my favorites and are a regular part of my travel routine.
Baja Sur is considered among the top destinations to catch roosterfish and a host of other aquatic species. However, that's a big area covering a lot of coastline on both the Pacific and Sea of Cortez sides. One thing I'm always looking for are spots providing DIY angling possibilities and a lack of crowds. To that end, the small village of Los Barriles fits the bill on both accounts. Located about an hour's drive north of the glitz and glamor of Cabo San Lucas on Baja's East Cape, the beaches of Los Barriles are where the Baja Desert meets the Sea of Cortez and Bay of Palms.
While this section of Baja offers plenty of wide-open beaches and outstanding angling opportunities, like a lot of adventure destinations around the world, it's somewhat lacking in amenities. There is only one paved road through town. However, there are plenty of comfortable accommodations and a variety of eateries and bars to keep you entertained and well fed when you're not on the water.
Angling possibilities abound in Los Barriles
Anglers targeting roosterfish in Los Barriles basically have two options: Casting from the beach or fishing from a boat. Those fishing from the beach can walk out basically anywhere and keep their eyes peeled for the tiger-striped roosters marauding on or just below the surface, chasing baitfish. Those wishing to cover a bit more territory can rent an ATV at several places in town and ride the beachfront with their rods rigged and ready. The best way to target these fish from shore is casting poppers or stickbaits. Fast, erratic retrieves illicit the most attention.
There are also plenty of ways to get on the water. DIYers can utilize kayaks or paddleboards, which are available to rent along the beach. Some Airbnb rentals also include them with the property rental. Those looking to hire a guide have a variety of options ranging from small, open-console pangas to large sportfishing boats. Anglers fishing from boats can do well with poppers, stickbaits, and jigging spoons. However, drifting live baits such as sardines, mullet, small jacks, or bonito is also an effective method. The best bait for your fishing trip really depends on the size of roosters you are targeting, as well as what baitfish are most common in the area at the time.
While roosterfish are the headliner, there are several other species available in the waters around Los Barriles. From shore, triggerfish, snapper, jacks, and Sierra mackerel are common catches. Occasionally, shore-bound fishermen even land a yellowtail or dorado. From a boat, all of those fish are possible, as are tuna and various species of billfish. The slate of available species varies somewhat with the seasons, but many, including roosters, are present all year long.
Timing is key to catching your trophy roosterfish
You've got a shot at roosterfish throughout the year in Los Barriles. However, late spring through fall is when the best and most consistent fishing occurs. For trophy roosterfish, summer is the time, as the biggest fish are typically caught during June through August – be prepared for very hot, sunny weather. While plenty of smaller roosters are caught during winter and spring, fishing times may be a bit limited. Strong winds usually start late morning or early afternoon during those seasons, restricting productive angling to the morning hours.
Regardless of season, the best time of day to fish for roosterfish is during low-light periods. At sunset and sunrise, packs of these aggressive predators are often seen tearing into schools of sardines. It is also common to see their iconic combs (dorsal fins) slicing through the water as they pursue their prey. When such activity is spotted, it's imperative to cast quickly in front of the path of the fish and retrieve rapidly. Although roosterfish can pop up literally anywhere along the beach, it helps to post up at areas such as points, rocky outcrops, or along submerged rock piles, and be ready to move fast.
While early and late is best, roosters can still be caught later in the day. However, they may be lower in the water column, where they are best targeted by drifting live baits from a boat or casting heavy spoons from shore. Those fishing from boats will also often toss handfuls of live sardines to chum them to the surface. A hack for fishermen working the beachfront is to hang close to the mooring area of the charter boats around midday. As these boats return from their charters and dump leftover live bait overboard, the resident roosters often erupt in a frenzy.