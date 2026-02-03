Saving Seeds? Here's How To Store Them Properly

Seed saving can be traced back 30,000 years, when nomadic humans selected cereal grains for the next growing season to encourage a preferred non-shattering trait. It's a simple process that modern humans can easily use: You're essentially propagating your own heirloom varieties that helps contribute to biodiversity, and saves you money. But once you've got the seeds, you need to make certain they're stored properly so they're ready whenever you decide to germinate and plant them. Properly stored, dried, seeds can remain viable for years, so getting this step right is vital.

The process starts with fully ripened fruit, pods, or finished flowers. Some podded seeds can just hang out and dry out in the garden. Tomatoes need to ferment to become viable seeds. Once you've prepared, cleaned, and fully dried your seeds it's time to store them. Of course, keep all the discards, as they are a useful ingredient for a thriving compost.

Make sure the seeds are completely dry before storing. Any lingering moisture can rot the seeds while in storage. Spread cleaned seeds on an old window screen or paper plate in a warm, vented area that is away from direct sunlight until they're dried. After that, the main thing is keeping them in a cool dry place. A closet is fine, but even the refrigerator works! You also want to develop a system to keep your seeds organized and labeled so you can keep track of your future crops.