Tennessee's 'Adventure Tourism Capital' Is A Must-Visit For Thrilling Outdoor Activities

For those seeking a physical puzzle, rock climbers have over 4,000 miles of rock walls (some reaching 200 vertical feet) to project just in the Big South Fork. Be warned that the area is notoriously remote and unimproved, with under-marked trails and plenty of wildlife to deal with, according to Mountain Project. If you're new to rock climbing, there are a few novice mistakes people commonly make, so the best thing to do is hire a local guide. Both climbers and hikers will discover awe-inspiring rock features like Twin Arches, deep slot canyons like the 400-foot Devil's Cave, and rock chimneys poking through the lush forest canopy.

For the hikers, Big South Fork NRRA alone offers 350 miles of trails, many of which — along with those in nearby North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area — can also be explored by bike, horse, or ATV. Just be sure to pack the essentials for a day out on the trail.

If speed is more your style, private recreations areas like Brimstone Recreation offer more than 300 miles of OHV trails and roads. Mountain bikers can get their zoomies out on a wide variety of single-tracks and gravel roads, including five trails with an "epic" designation from the International Mountain Biking Association. You can ride all five in one 33-mile loop.

A 10-mile stretch of the Big South Fork within the NRRA has been designated one of seven state wild river segments Upper Cumberland Basin. It's hyped as a premier whitewater destination, particularly in late winter and early spring as snowmelt fills the rivers. Or brush up on your kayaking and canoeing rules for meandering those same stretches in summer. River-access camp spots and nearby developed campgrounds make it easy to turn a day on the river into a multi-day float trip.