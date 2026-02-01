Say Goodbye To Boring Concrete Steps And Try This Stylish Painted Upgrade

Concrete steps come with plenty of benefits for homeowners. They're relatively easy to build and maintain, and they're affordable. While concrete steps are great, they're also pretty gray. Older concrete steps may be stained or scuffed as well, making them less appealing. While you can regularly refinish your poured concrete patio and stairs to improve this, there's another option. With proper preparation, concrete can be painted to create a unique and stylish look. Upgrade it further by making stencils to add patterns for a professional look with a DIY price tag.

To make the stencils, you'll need either thick paper or thin plastic that can be cut through and hold up when paint is applied over it. Trace your design onto it and cut it out to make the stencil. A simple repeating pattern is the easiest for beginners, but you can be as ambitious as you want. For more complicated shapes, print out a picture of the shape you want in the correct size. This is a chance to personalize your steps and reflect your style. Go bold with complicated birds and vines or keep things simple with small swirls or flowers.

For the rest of the process, there are a few supplies to grab before starting. You'll need to clean the steps, and you can either clean concrete with dishwashing liquid or rent a power washer. If your stairs are cracked or rough, you may also want sanding and repair supplies. You'll also need a primer and sealant to protect the concrete, as well as paint. For best results, use paint designed for outdoor use, as it's formulated to withstand weather exposure.