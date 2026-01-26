Prevent A Cockroach Infestation In Your Garden With These Maintenance Tips

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are more than four dozen species of cockroach inhabiting the continental United States. All are generally unwelcome visitors to homes and gardens. While these various species range in size and shape, they all are attracted to, and deterred by, essentially the same things. Therefore, in order to prevent a cockroach infestation in your garden, you can follow the same steps to keep cockroaches away, regardless of which species is most prevalent in your area. Basically, this involves removing or limiting attractants while utilizing a variety of natural repellents.

Like all living creatures, cockroaches need the essentials — food, water, shelter — in order to survive. That means the first step in preventing a cockroach infestation in your garden is ensuring they can't find these elements in abundance. This starts with limiting or eliminating unnecessary sources of water. While cockroaches need both food and water to survive, they can live a fairly lengthy time without food — up to a month. However, they will die within a week without water. Dump cans, buckets and other containers holding water, fix leaking faucets, and fill in any holes or low spots where water pools long after the rains end.

Also keep in mind that cockroaches don't need pools of water to satiate their thirst. They often seek out humid areas with a lot of ambient moisture, largely because it helps keep them hydrated. With that in mind, avoid garden watering mistakes such as overwatering, and keep your shrubs and garden weeded and well pruned, ensuring these areas receive adequate airflow and sunlight.