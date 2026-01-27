The Simple Tool That Makes Repotting Plants A Breeze (And You Can DIY It Yourself!)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Though gardening is one of the more relaxing and rewarding hobbies, it isn't free from frustrating tedium. Transporting and repotting plants, for instance, can be quite annoying, as it requires you to dig out potting soil to make space for the roots and stems of your sprouting plant. This can be a pain; getting the dimensions right, keeping soil from sloughing back into the hole. Luckily, there's a simple tool that can help. Often referred to as a dibble or dibbler, it's little more than a handheld, tapered chunk of wood or metal, sometimes with a T-bar handle. Push this peg into the potting soil to create a perfectly-sized indentation where your plants can take root. If it's sized and shaped correctly, the tool turns a challenging task into one that takes seconds using minimal effort. While you can buy a pre-made dibbler out of wood, plastic, or metal for $6 to $10, or go goth with a $30 Medieval-looking aluminum plant dibbler from C.S. Osborne, it's an easy tool to make at home.

Crafting your own dibbler at home is a fairly simple process and could be free, requiring nothing more than a hunk of scrap wood and some basic whittling skills. If you really want to leave your mark, you could accessorize the piece with accents such as a rounded finial-style handle, clever carvings, elegant stain, or a fresh coat of paint. You can also make a longer, garden-sized version for planting bulbs. Any way you slice it, a dibbler is a perfect tool for those looking to transplant potted plants, or a perfect homemade gift for the gardener in your life. This device also requires little upkeep (wipe it clean between uses), making it a must-have gardening tool.