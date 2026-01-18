Don't Throw Away Your Coffee Container: Use It To Help Your Favorite Plants Thrive
No matter which types of plants you grow on your patio or in your garden, they all need a little extra watering from time to time. A hose is one way to manually water your plants, but it can be a bit cumbersome, and the strong flow can increase water usage — and your bill. One way to save on both is to collect rainwater for your plants, as long as that's allowed in your area. But there's no need for a rain barrel. A simple repurposed coffee container stored in a bucket can give your plants a rain shower experience, with much greater coverage at once than a typical watering can. Rainwater is also better for plants than distilled water because it's completely natural, with all of the minerals and nutrients intact.
The built-in handle on many plastic retail coffee canisters, such as the Folgers Classic Roast 30.5-ounce can, makes it easy to manipulate when full of water. An old-school metal, cylindrical coffee can would also work, but may be a little less manageable. Plus, the can might rust over time. Using your DIY watering device regularly can help prevent overwatering and underwatering, which are among the mistakes beginning gardeners make way too often. Storing the upcycled coffee canister in your rain collection container makes it simple to access anytime you'd like.
Making and using a coffee container watering can
Though there are many unexpected ways to use coffee grounds in your garden, it's best to wash the empty coffee canister before using it to water your plants. Drill at least a dozen small holes in the bottom of the coffee can; these will work like the spout on a traditional watering can. Use a small drill bit, such as a ⅛-inch diameter or less, for a gentle stream of water. You can add a few larger holes if you'd like the water to come out faster. Test your can by pouring water in it, then holding it above the bucket you are using to collect rainwater. It will show whether you need to add more holes or enlarge the existing ones.
Set the can, without its lid, in a 5-gallon bucket or an old plastic tote to collect rainwater. Keep the bucket near the plants that you'd like to water for optimal convenience. When you've collected enough rainwater, and are ready to use it on your plants, simply lift the filled coffee canister out and allow it to shower the soil around your plants. The nice thing about this ultra-easy plant-watering method is that the canister will also filter out any leaves and large debris that have landed your rainwater bucket.