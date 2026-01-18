Don't Throw Away Your Coffee Container: Use It To Help Your Favorite Plants Thrive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No matter which types of plants you grow on your patio or in your garden, they all need a little extra watering from time to time. A hose is one way to manually water your plants, but it can be a bit cumbersome, and the strong flow can increase water usage — and your bill. One way to save on both is to collect rainwater for your plants, as long as that's allowed in your area. But there's no need for a rain barrel. A simple repurposed coffee container stored in a bucket can give your plants a rain shower experience, with much greater coverage at once than a typical watering can. Rainwater is also better for plants than distilled water because it's completely natural, with all of the minerals and nutrients intact.

The built-in handle on many plastic retail coffee canisters, such as the Folgers Classic Roast 30.5-ounce can, makes it easy to manipulate when full of water. An old-school metal, cylindrical coffee can would also work, but may be a little less manageable. Plus, the can might rust over time. Using your DIY watering device regularly can help prevent overwatering and underwatering, which are among the mistakes beginning gardeners make way too often. Storing the upcycled coffee canister in your rain collection container makes it simple to access anytime you'd like.