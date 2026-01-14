Forget Boots: This Hack Provides Traction For Shoveling Your Snowy Driveway

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you dreamt you found yourself with clothes inside out or on in the wrong order? Well, it turns out that can actually be helpful in the waking world. If you want to gain more traction when shoveling your snowy driveway, donning a pair of socks over your shoes or boots can significantly increase your traction in snow and even on ice.

Winter weather has its pros and cons. While many enjoy seeing the splendor of a snow-covered landscape, few, if any, enjoying shoveling snow from driveways and sidewalks. However, throughout the winter season, snowstorms and blizzards often deposit heaps of snow that need to be removed in order to leave your home. Granted, there are a variety of tricks and hacks to make snow removal easier, but they all still involve stepping on snowy or icy surfaces, which leads to many people being injured from falls while shoveling driveways. In fact, over 90% of all weather-related injuries result from slips and falls, many of which, like bruises and concussions, don't manifest till hours or days later.

With all that in mind, it's obvious you need as much traction as you can get. While there is no shortage of boots with various grips and tread, or contraptions like ice cleats or Ergodyne's spike-free, slip-on traction devices, one easy hack to gain more traction in the snow is to put what's inside your boots on the outside. That is because socks not only keep your feet warm and dry while in your boots, they can also increase your traction when worn over your boots. Obviously (or perhaps not), you're going to use a second pair of socks for this hack.