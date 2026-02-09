Repurpose This Minty Fresh Staple To Easily Stabilize Water Plants in Your Pond

Adding a pond to your backyard brings in a whole new realm of possibilities. That pond could be a water feature with a fountain, a small waterfall, a few colorful fish, or some water-loving plants. Your pond could even become a nursery for dragonflies which would benefit your garden. It's a little trickier to add plants to a pond than it is to plant seedlings in a traditional, soil-based garden, however. If the plants aren't held in place in some way, they may not stay where you want them. Also, any fish in the pond might find think those roots are a tasty meal.

The good news is there's a simple way to secure and fish-proof those pond plant roots by upcycling something that might otherwise end up in the trash. That clear, classic Tic Tac container is still quite useful after its done holding breath mints. Its size makes for good housing for the roots of smaller water plants such as creeping jenny — that is, once you modify the container a bit. You'll need one Tic Tac container (including its lid) for each plant. This Tic Tac container hack would work well in shallow pond areas, in ponds that use a plastic liner as the structure, and even in this DIY water feature made from a barrel. If you don't have a barrel, you can transform an old tire into a stunning garden pond, too.