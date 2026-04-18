This DIY Solution Might Repel Pests From Your Garden (And Add Whimsy)
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We've shown you why you want to add a coin to your birdbath and told you about the unexpected reason you should bury pennies in your lawn, but how about crafting with pennies to use in your garden and flower beds? This fun and creative idea offers you some whimsical decor for your yard, while also (possibly) providing excellent benefits.
Shiny objects, such as bright pennies, are effective in deterring various critters and insects from entering your garden and damaging your plants. Shiny stuff distracts squirrels and birds from messing with your gardens, while the reflections of light on coins are a great way to scare deer away. Older copper coins, specifically, are used to combat slugs and snails, reportedly because the metal shocks them due to their sliminess. However there isn't much rigorous research on this, and some gardeners doubt the efficacy, even of commercially sold copper tape. It's possible pennies on the ground around plants simply make an effective barrier that's harder to get over for the creepy crawlies, or that copper simply tastes bad to slugs, thanks to a reaction with the natural acids oozing from their bodies.
While you could toss some pennies on the ground in your garden and flower beds and hope for the best, why not make something pleasing to the eye with them instead? All you need is a 6-inch foam ball, outdoor spray paint in a color similar to the pennies (metallic copper or a basic brown will work), some glossy varnish made for outdoor use, a sturdy adhesive, a paintbrush, and a bunch of pennies. You could make multiple penny balls, all the same size or in different sizes, by purchasing varying sizes of foam balls at the craft store or these foam balls by AHKUNMT on Amazon. Remember to use pennies dated before 1982, as they are 95% copper, while in subsequent years, pennies are mostly zinc.
How to put together your penny ball
This project, another designed to add some rustic whimsy to your outdoor space, is best suited for outdoor use, as it involves the use of spray paint and strong adhesives. To protect your lawn or driveway, lay down cardboard sheets or a painter's tarp. Once your workspace is set up, spray paint your foam ball brown or copper as matching background for the pennies. Once it dries, apply a coat of varnish to seal it well.
You can bypass the base painting layer if you plan to add multiple layers of pennies to your whimsical ball decor. Then, start gluing on your first layer of pennies using hotglue or E6000. You only have to do one layer if you want, leaving your paint showing through. Next, add a spray coat of varnish after each layer of glued-on pennies to weatherproof it. Of course, that may negate any pest-deterring factors of the pennies, but it will sure look shiny. Consider this as much whimsical garden decor as repellent.
If you cover the entire ball with pennies, rather than leaving open space with paint beneath, you can extend the life of this decorative piece, as the pennies protect the foam from the elements. The varnish will also help it hold together through multiple seasons. If your pennies start to look dull after a year or two, add another coat of varnish to bring them back to shine.