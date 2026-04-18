This DIY Solution Might Repel Pests From Your Garden (And Add Whimsy)

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We've shown you why you want to add a coin to your birdbath and told you about the unexpected reason you should bury pennies in your lawn, but how about crafting with pennies to use in your garden and flower beds? This fun and creative idea offers you some whimsical decor for your yard, while also (possibly) providing excellent benefits.

Shiny objects, such as bright pennies, are effective in deterring various critters and insects from entering your garden and damaging your plants. Shiny stuff distracts squirrels and birds from messing with your gardens, while the reflections of light on coins are a great way to scare deer away. Older copper coins, specifically, are used to combat slugs and snails, reportedly because the metal shocks them due to their sliminess. However there isn't much rigorous research on this, and some gardeners doubt the efficacy, even of commercially sold copper tape. It's possible pennies on the ground around plants simply make an effective barrier that's harder to get over for the creepy crawlies, or that copper simply tastes bad to slugs, thanks to a reaction with the natural acids oozing from their bodies.

While you could toss some pennies on the ground in your garden and flower beds and hope for the best, why not make something pleasing to the eye with them instead? All you need is a 6-inch foam ball, outdoor spray paint in a color similar to the pennies (metallic copper or a basic brown will work), some glossy varnish made for outdoor use, a sturdy adhesive, a paintbrush, and a bunch of pennies. You could make multiple penny balls, all the same size or in different sizes, by purchasing varying sizes of foam balls at the craft store or these foam balls by AHKUNMT on Amazon. Remember to use pennies dated before 1982, as they are 95% copper, while in subsequent years, pennies are mostly zinc.