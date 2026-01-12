The Hidden Florida Gem That's A Wildlife Lover's Dream Vacation
If you want to surround yourself with beautiful wildlife you might be considering turning your yard into a wildlife haven or taking an expensive safari vacation. Luckily, there's another option. Kenansville is a little town in Florida founded in the late 1800s. It sprang to life when Henry Flagler built a railroad through the area, naming the depot after his wife Mary Lily Kenan Flagler, and many of the historic buildings built from this era are still standing. While the population has dwindled since the railroad closed, there's still a vibrant community in Kenansville that's worth a visit. It also sits on the edge of the massive Three Lakes Wildlife Management Area and about a half-hour from the Wild Florida Adventure Park, showcasing the diverse flora and fauna in the region. Another half-hour to the north gets you to alligator-heavy airboat tours of Lake Tohopekaliga.
In addition to Kenansville's rich history and surrounding natural resources, there are many quiet green spaces. If you only have time for a short visit, stop by the community center and park. Take a stroll through this 2-acre public park, enjoying fresh air and quiet atmosphere. You may be able to spot a number of different native bird species, ranging from tiny nuthatches and swallows to majestic hawks and bald eagles. If you happen to be visiting in March, you may be lucky enough to catch the yearly community festival. Visitors in October can enjoy a fall festival at Partin Ranch Corn Maze, where you can explore a classic corn maze and soak in small-town charm. With more time, exploring the Three Lakes WMA is a dream for birders and other outdoor enthusiast.
Visit the Wild Florida Adventure Park
If you're looking for an exciting wildlife encounter, stop by the Wild Florida Adventure Park. A more recent addition to Kenansville, the park opened in 2010 in an effort to help preserve a nearby, privately owned section of the Florida Everglades. It's a beautiful and fragile ecosystem that has been heavily impacted by construction and industry, making smaller, more remote towns like Kenansville one of the best ways to view their natural wonder.
There are a number of ways to experience the wildlife at Wild Florida Adventure Park. If you're interested in seeing the everglades directly you can book an airboat ride to see the environment from the water or take a stroll down their swamp boardwalk in Gator Park. There are alligator feeding shows you can watch and even up-close animal encounters with capybaras and sloths, or with exotic birds in the park's aviary. Or hop in your car and explore the Drive-Through Safari Park to spot a variety of animals including oryx, wildebeest, and zebras. Depending on which parts of the park you choose to explore, ticket prices range from $15 for entrance to Gator park all the way to $245 for multiple animal encounters, an airboat tour, and full access to the Safari Park and Gator Park.
Stop by the Three Lakes Wildlife Management Area
If you plan on lingering in Kenansville, visit the Three Lakes Wildlife Management Area (WMA). You can hike and camp in this nearly 64,000-acre former cattle ranch. Cattle ranches and cowboys were once as important to Kenansville's economy as the railroad, with many herds being driven through the town on their way to or from market. The cows may be gone, but the pasture still serves the community. The WMA is a popular site for birdwatching, fishing, and hunting, and tourists stop by to see the beautiful natural landscape surrounding Lake Jackson, Lake Marian, and Lake Kissimmee. The fields, wetlands, and trees that the area encompasses are home to a wide variety of native animal and plant species. The WMA sits along the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail, so expect to spot dozens of the 213 known native and migrating birds that spend time here. You may also see alligators while there, so be sure to stay safe while wildlife watching.
For a $3 admission fee you can enjoy everything this historic WMA has to offer. There are a few small roads and three entrances you can use to drive through the WMA, but remember to drive slowly and take breaks to let the driver enjoy the view. Trails are available for hiking on foot as well as cycling and horseback riding. If you want to camp in the Three Lakes WMA, you'll need to contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to make a reservation. Only one of the six campgrounds is accessible by car, so be sure to plan your trip accordingly and camp responsibly and safely!