The Hidden Florida Gem That's A Wildlife Lover's Dream Vacation

If you want to surround yourself with beautiful wildlife you might be considering turning your yard into a wildlife haven or taking an expensive safari vacation. Luckily, there's another option. Kenansville is a little town in Florida founded in the late 1800s. It sprang to life when Henry Flagler built a railroad through the area, naming the depot after his wife Mary Lily Kenan Flagler, and many of the historic buildings built from this era are still standing. While the population has dwindled since the railroad closed, there's still a vibrant community in Kenansville that's worth a visit. It also sits on the edge of the massive Three Lakes Wildlife Management Area and about a half-hour from the Wild Florida Adventure Park, showcasing the diverse flora and fauna in the region. Another half-hour to the north gets you to alligator-heavy airboat tours of Lake Tohopekaliga.

In addition to Kenansville's rich history and surrounding natural resources, there are many quiet green spaces. If you only have time for a short visit, stop by the community center and park. Take a stroll through this 2-acre public park, enjoying fresh air and quiet atmosphere. You may be able to spot a number of different native bird species, ranging from tiny nuthatches and swallows to majestic hawks and bald eagles. If you happen to be visiting in March, you may be lucky enough to catch the yearly community festival. Visitors in October can enjoy a fall festival at Partin Ranch Corn Maze, where you can explore a classic corn maze and soak in small-town charm. With more time, exploring the Three Lakes WMA is a dream for birders and other outdoor enthusiast.