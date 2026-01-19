Skip Dangerous Pesticides - Reach For This Pantry Staple Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The presence of certain pests tells you a lot about the health of your beloved plants. So it's important to set your plants up for success by providing the right amounts of sunlight, soil nutrients, space, and water. But once pests get out of hand, it may feel like commercial insecticides or pesticides are the only option for saving your garden. Some chemicals used in store-bought pesticides are toxic to humans and other non‑target organisms, such as pets and wildlife. Others are detrimental for the environment. Also, there are a few insects you never want to kill, and the broad use of pesticides can't selectively avoid them. Instead consider a natural option sitting in your kitchen cupboards: A mix of vegetable oil and liquid soap.

Many gardeners prefer safer, non-toxic, or natural methods to deter unwanted insects while staying environmentally friendly. One approach includes certain plants that naturally repel pests. However, if destructive bugs have already found their way into your garden or onto your house plants, a natural pesticide might be your best option. Thankfully, the ingredients for one foolproof natural pesticide recipe are likely right in your pantry. All you need is a mild soap, vegetable oil, and water. This quick combo from your kitchen is particularly effective on common leaf and stem pests like aphids, spider mites, lacebugs, and other soft-bodied insects.