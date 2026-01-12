Removing A Rock From Your Fire Is The Trick To Achieve Warmer, Cozier Winter Camping

If you're camping during the winter, particularly a very cold, high-elevation spot, you'll need to do everything you can to stay warm. Not only can the cold be uncomfortable, but it can be dangerous in extreme circumstances. Hypothermia and frostbite should be avoided at all costs by using tips for keeping your tent warm. Having quality gear also helps, but if you're still feeling a bit chilly, particularly at night, grab a few rocks from your campfire and bring them (safely) into the tent with you. You can even use this trick to warm up your sleeping bag without electricity.

Essentially, you're taking one or more rocks from around your campfire, wrapping them up for protection, and using them to keep yourself warm. Think of it like an impromptu hot water bottle, or a fire-free fireplace. Of course, you're not plopping red-hot rocks into your tent: Wait until the fire has died down, or take rocks from the edge of the fire. Don't reach into the fire to remove rocks, and don't use your bare hands to pick the rocks up. Instead, use cooking tongs, heavy fabric gloves, or even just fabric wrapped around your hands. Wrap the rocks in some fabric, such as a thick shirt you aren't wearing, and tuck your warm bundle into your tent or sleeping bag. Depending on their size and how long they were heated, rocks should radiate warmth for at least an hour or two, although they eventually go cold.