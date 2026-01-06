Ski And Snowboard Helmets: To Wear Or Not To Wear? Here's What Studies Say

The exhilaration of skiing or snowboarding — you can feel as if you're flying. But things can get squirrelly or even traumatic in an instant. In all the blissful joy the sport can offer, it is easy to forget that purchasing a lift ticket requires a liability release form that includes signing off on understanding the risks of injury or death. With more helmeted riders and skiers every year — the percentage of skiers/snowboarders has skyrocketed from 25% 20 years ago to 90% now — we wanted to know if they actually work. Here's the takeaway from our deep dive: wear a helmet, but bear in mind it won't protect you in every scenario.

A Swiss study examined major-brand, snow-specific helmets that comply with a European safety standard. These helmets reduce the risk of brain injuries from impacts at speeds up to about 12 mph. Not bad, and generally good evidence to wear a helmet, especially for young and beginning skiers/riders. However, trauma injury researchers found that none of the tested helmets held up to extreme acceleration levels produced in high-speed scenarios, especially when rotational forces (think twisting and tumbling) or jumping were involved.

That's concerning because most skiers and snowboarders actually exceed the speeds for which current helmet standards are designed. One study reported that U.S. resort skiers and riders average around 21 mph. Another Swiss study conducted from 2019 to 2023 found that 75% traveled over 31 mph, and 18% reached speeds near 47 mph. Meanwhile, Olympic racers can top out at around 100 mph. So, even the best helmets may not provide sufficient protection in the event of an accident at common speeds. That's why it is crucial to follow any and all tips for skiing safely, particularly choosing terrain within your skill level, being aware of your surroundings, and staying in control.