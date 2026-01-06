Repurpose Leftover Chopsticks To Help Prevent Delicate Seedlings From Toppling Over

If you enjoy Chinese takeout and, for whatever reason, save all the chopsticks instead of eating your meals with them, there's a fair chance those chopsticks are taking up a lot of space in a kitchen drawer. It's now their time to shine, as those chopsticks come in quite handy for projects around the garden. They might even protect your seedlings from pests, too. One way in which they're immensely and immediately useful is as plant stakes for seedlings. Whether you're growing vining plants such as beans or peas, or just have some scrawny seedlings that need support to stay upright, it's chopsticks to the rescue.

Even a tiny tree seedling benefits from a stake to help it grow upright and strong. If you don't have any clean, unused chopsticks to repurpose as stakes for small plants, bamboo skewers, or even thin dowel rods may be used instead.

Chopsticks and skewers are particularly handy for this project since their narrow ends are easy to push in to the soil. They're also compact enough to use in potted plants and container-garden plants that are still at the seedling stage. If you've just purchased some cherry tomato seedlings, chopsticks are wonderful stakes to use while they're small; the same holds true with other fuss-free plants that are great for beginning gardeners.