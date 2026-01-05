DIY Faux Stained Glass For Stylish Garden Planter Labels

There's something wonderful about the way light shines through stained glass, creating colorful beams beyond the glass. True stained glass can be expensive, and possibly hard to come by in the style and size you seek. While you could learn the intricacies of working with stained glass to create your own, a simpler faux version upcycles something that might otherwise be destined for the trash: clear plastic containers, such as the clamshell-style used to package some foods, or even the hard plastic product packaging used to hang small items on display hooks in stores. Though it's technically a recyclable PET plastic, many recycling facilities won't accept it due to difficulties with the process. From the DIY standpoint, this leaves plenty of material to work with, as any smooth part of that plastic makes an excellent form for faux stained glass plant markers.

These faux stained glass creations can be anything you like, such as the shape of a carrot or tomato to mark those respective plants, or even a cute ladybug saying the word "basil" to use as a marker for the basil in your garden. Any design or theme you can draw can be made into faux stained glass, but keeping it simple with minimal lines, coloring-book style, works best. To make the "lead" borders and the stained-glass colors, you'll need a dark puff paint, plus some food coloring and Mod Podge. Use your new plant markers to label any of the fuss-free plants that are great for beginning gardeners. The colorful sight of these markers just may make you enjoy your garden even more, as yet another example of why gardening is good for your health.