DIY A Self-Watering Planter By Upcycling An Empty Alcohol Bottle

To begin, oil your glass cutter, score the bottle, and slice it in half horizontally. Then, use sandpaper to smooth any jagged edges. Place the upper half of the bottle in the lower half, making the tapered portion face the ground. Cut a piece of wicking cord, fold it at its midpoint, and knot it to an inch or two below the bend to form a loop. Make sure the knot is large enough that it won't slip through the bottle's opening. Place the knotted portion in the bottle's neck and allow the loose ends to hang through the opening until they reach the base.

Next, add potting soil and plants to the top half, completely covering the cord loop. When your plants are snug, fill the planter's base with water and make sure that the loose ends of the cord are submerged. Water will wick through the cord and keep your plants hydrated. Refill the water reservoir as needed to maintain consistent moisture. With this DIY, you can rest easy knowing that you've avoided two major watering mistakes for your plants.

Hesitant to work with glass but want to make your own self-watering planter? Try this project with a plastic bottle instead of glass. A 2-liter soda bottle will work for many full-size houseplants. If you're running low on wick cord, an old cotton clothesline will work in a pinch. Just keep in mind that rope made of cotton or other biodegradable materials will decompose over time. For this reason, some plant growers prefer acrylic yarn or nylon rope for homemade self-watering plant pots.