A High-Quality Tent That's Earned A Cult Following Among Outdoor Adventurers

According to the product page, the T4 Hub Tent is 6.5 feet high inside, which allows most people to walk around without crouching. It has 61 square feet of floor space, or room to sleep four with lots of extra room for gear, according to the product page. Its footprint is 94 inches square. Reviewer Greg U on Amazon, who gave the tent five stars, said he can fit a queen-sized air mattress inside with room to spare. He also said he's able to stand in the tent to change clothes, which is not always the case with other tents.

Another reviewer, Lisa F, calls it the best tent she's ever owned. She also mentions being able to set it up in 90 seconds and that she put it away in a little over 2 minutes. She appreciates the tent's zip-off bottom for removing sand. Though the tent is "long when folded and isn't the lightest," she notes that it's easy for one person to manage. It's worth noting that when packed, the tent weighs 30 pounds and is 66.5 inches long, so it may be a bit unwieldy if carting it far from your vehicle.

Reviewer Jason A. Parker said the tent is incredibly easy to set up and very intuitive, noting that he felt it was likely designed by outdoor enthusiasts. He also said it held up in 80-mile-per-hour winds. Even so, it's important to know how to protect yourself when tent camping during thunderstorms. Many users appreciated the ease of setup, and some noted the quality construction, ample ventilation, and storage nets. If you camp in an area that may have bears nearby, don't use the nets to store food; the correct way to store food while camping involves bear-proof metal containers that are stored away from the tent.