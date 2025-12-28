A High-Quality Tent That's Earned A Cult Following Among Outdoor Adventurers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to overnight adventures in the wild, a tent is a must-have to keep you protected from the elements. To make a tent worthy of being used more than once and not stashed in a garage until the end of time, it should hold up well in rainy or windy conditions, have plenty of room inside, and be simple to set up and pack away. Based on user reviews on Amazon, the T4 Hub Tent by Gazelle Tents is one that ticks all the boxes. It's also the most popular tent made by Gazelle, according to the company's product page for it. On Amazon, this tent has 800 star-based rankings; 83 percent of them are 5 stars, for a cumulative 4.6 out of 5 possible stars.
The four-person T4 Hub Tent is designed for easy setup, with product literature stating it has "unique hub technology" and "no loose parts." The site also claims the tent can be set up in 90 seconds, which means it could be a good option for your first time camping alone. It lists for a little over $500 on the company website, though it's currently on sale for just under $400 there and on Amazon. Alpine green is the only color option. Reviews by actual users are a good gauge of the pros and cons of a tent, so this piece is based on product specifications and reviews posted on Amazon.
Gazelle T4 Hub Tent features
According to the product page, the T4 Hub Tent is 6.5 feet high inside, which allows most people to walk around without crouching. It has 61 square feet of floor space, or room to sleep four with lots of extra room for gear, according to the product page. Its footprint is 94 inches square. Reviewer Greg U on Amazon, who gave the tent five stars, said he can fit a queen-sized air mattress inside with room to spare. He also said he's able to stand in the tent to change clothes, which is not always the case with other tents.
Another reviewer, Lisa F, calls it the best tent she's ever owned. She also mentions being able to set it up in 90 seconds and that she put it away in a little over 2 minutes. She appreciates the tent's zip-off bottom for removing sand. Though the tent is "long when folded and isn't the lightest," she notes that it's easy for one person to manage. It's worth noting that when packed, the tent weighs 30 pounds and is 66.5 inches long, so it may be a bit unwieldy if carting it far from your vehicle.
Reviewer Jason A. Parker said the tent is incredibly easy to set up and very intuitive, noting that he felt it was likely designed by outdoor enthusiasts. He also said it held up in 80-mile-per-hour winds. Even so, it's important to know how to protect yourself when tent camping during thunderstorms. Many users appreciated the ease of setup, and some noted the quality construction, ample ventilation, and storage nets. If you camp in an area that may have bears nearby, don't use the nets to store food; the correct way to store food while camping involves bear-proof metal containers that are stored away from the tent.
Other considerations about the tent
Greg U, one of the reviewers giving the tent five stars, also noted that it takes up a lot of space in a Jeep. He'd also prefer that the tent come in a weatherproof bag. The company sells an optional water-resistant duffel bag for the tent for about $70. The tent has a removable rain fly for protection from the weather; a few people found setting it up confusing at first, and then easy once they were more familiar with it.
Though many of the reviewers noted the tent holds up well in rain, a few people said either the tent, the rain fly, or the floor leaked a bit. Some were able to get replacement parts or refunds through the company, though not all had a similar experience if the tent was beyond the warranty period. The only one-star review out of 216 text-based reviews came from a person who said he and his wife were gentle on the tent, but it started leaking when it was almost out of warranty. Both two-star reviews and three-star reviews were based on the rain fly leaking water.
With just about any product, a few negative reviews are to be expected over time. All in all, 161 people gave the tent five stars on Amazon, and 24 people gave it four stars, showing that most people who bought it through Amazon and took the time to review it are happy with the tent.