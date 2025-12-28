Can Oatmeal Help Keep Pests Out Of Your Garden? Here's What We Know

The process of starting a new garden involves several important factors, all focused on creating powerful biodiversity. Questions for new gardeners include how to choose the best layout to make a thriving vegetable garden, with a focus on expelling pests. One way to both get rid of bugs and slugs while also gathering important nutrients for your garden is to add oatmeal to your soil.

The value of the grain is the fact that it is natural and non-toxic, unlike some other pesticides, which can be harmful if they make their way into your water source. Oatmeal, when digested by slugs, will expand, killing the invasive pests. While it does attract critters, the right amount will effectively deter bugs and act as natural fertilizer. The household breakfast item is also rich in iron, an element researchers at Tennessee State University say is vital for any plant nursery. Another way to add similar nutrients while avoiding inorganic chemicals is by using coffee grounds in your garden.