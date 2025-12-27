High Wind Warnings: How To Prepare Your Garden For Intense Weather

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dealing with the the after-effects of heavy rain on gardens is a fairly common issue. As the seasons change, gardeners often need to think of ways to protect their late-season crops from frost and freezes. However, one intense weather condition that can damage garden crops is commonly overlooked. High winds can happen throughout the year and wreak havoc on gardens that are not properly prepared. With that in mind, it is important for gardeners to monitor for weather warnings and take steps to protect their plants.

There are a handful of notifications regarding strong winds issued by the National Weather Service. The most serious is a high wind warning, issued when severely strong, sustained winds are expected. A high wind watch just means such wind conditions are possible. If the wind speeds are potentially damaging, but not quite strong enough for a high wind warning, NWS will issue a wind advisory. In areas near large bodies of water, a gale warning is issued when sustained winds are expected to be between 39 and 55 miles per hour. All these situations warrant attention when protecting your garden.

In addition to advisories, watches, and warnings, which deal strictly with wind conditions, there are other types of notifications that include high winds within intense weather events. A dust storm warning indicates reduced visibility as a result of winds in excess of 30 mph blowing dust or sand. Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued for imminent storms that include not just intense rain and lightning (and possibly hail), but also winds in the upper 50s or higher. Severe thunderstorm watches mean such a storm is possible. In each situation, you need to protect your plants from the high winds as well as the additional weather elements.